Boaters find dead bear cubs tied to weight in Alaska waters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Two men boating in Prince William Sound in southern Alaska found a pair of dead bear cubs tied to a concrete weight.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Peter Montesano and Paul Wunnicke saw something strange floating in Squaw Bay while on their boating trip Saturday.

They saw two pairs of hind legs in the water as they approached the floating mass. They say the black bear cubs were each tied by the neck to a weight made out of a milk jug filled with concrete.

Montesano, an Anchorage physician, says they took several photos of the scene and contacted Alaska Wildlife Troopers that evening. He says no one has called him back yet.

Alaska State Troopers did not respond to the newspaper’s questions Sunday about the find.

