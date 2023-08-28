KWHL KWHL Logo

Bob Barker Passes Away At 99

August 28, 2023 6:55AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Iconic game show host Bob Barker passed away at age 99. He was a beloved host of “The Price Is Right” for nearly 35 years starting in 1972 before retiring and passing the skinny mic to Drew Carey. But his actual big break after his start in radio was hosting “Truth or Consequences” in 1956.

He went on to have cameos in big shoes like “How I Met Your Mother”, and of course that hilarious fight scene with Adam Sandler in “Happy Gilmore”. He was 72 when he filmed that and did his own stunts!  He won 17 Emmys in his career, the most of any game show host.

Other fun facts…Vanna White was once a contestant on “The Price Is Right” and two years later landed her iconic job on “Wheel of Fortune”!

