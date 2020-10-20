Body found of man missing after boat overturned near Nome
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska search and rescue team has recovered the body of one of two men who were reported missing after a gold mining dredge vessel overturned in high waves outside of Nome. The Anchorage Daily News reported that Nome Fire Chief Jim West Jr. says the search for a second missing man will continue. A searcher found the body washed ashore about 8 miles west of the boat debris Sunday. Authorities say the boat overturned Thursday night. One of the three men on board reached shore in a raft and was found along a highway. He was taken to a hospital and treated for hypothermia.