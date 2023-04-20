KWHL KWHL Logo

Bodycam Footage Released Of Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Accident

April 20, 2023 8:03AM AKDT
After Jeremy Renner opened up about the horrific accident New Year’s Day where he was crushed by his snow plow with Diane Sawyer, now we can see what it was like through first responder bodycam footage.

Despite remembering every bit of the pain he suffered from 30 broken bones, Renner says he refuses to let memories of the accident haunt him.

Renner went back to thank the staff at the hospital who cared for him after his accident.

