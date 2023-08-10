KWHL KWHL Logo

BodyCam Footage Shows How An Officer Saved A Newborn’s Life

August 10, 2023 2:13AM AKDT
Officer Ismael Perez is a dad of three, and now a hero to another couple in a precarious situation. Officer Perez noticed a car run a red light and followed them to the hospital where he quickly discovered the baby boy had been born in the car.

Dad is Miguel Covarrubias who said the baby wasn’t breathing right after he was born. Perez’s bodycam shows him tapping the baby’s back trying to clear his airway (which is typically suctioned out by nurses in the delivery room.)  Perez learned that moved from being in their position, watching nurses do that to his kids when they were born and not yet crying!

 

