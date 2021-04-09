      Weather Alert

Boeing: possible electrical issue in some 737 Max aircraft

Apr 9, 2021 @ 6:17am

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writer
Boeing says it has informed 16 of its customers that they should address a possible electrical issue in certain 737 Max aircraft before using them further. Boeing said Friday that the recommendation was made “to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.” It did not specify how many aircraft could be potentially impacted by its recommendation.

 

