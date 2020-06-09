Bon Appetit’s top editor resigns after offensive photo
By TALI ARBEL AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The editor-in-chief of Bon Appetit, Adam Rapoport, resigned after a photo of him dressed in a stereotypical Puerto Rican costume surfaced on social media. He says he had blind spots as an editor and the magazine deserves better. Several staffers who star in the magazine’s popular YouTube videos are also calling for equal pay for employees of color. Media companies are facing a moment of reckoning around racism as protests against police brutality against black people spread across the U.S., touching off broader conversations about race. Top editors have resigned from several publications following uproars about insensitive or offensive articles and headlines.