Bon Jovi Reuniting For New Hulu Docuseries

January 23, 2024 6:19AM AKST
Jon Bon Jovi is getting the whole band back together for a new docuseries that was picked up by Hulu. It has acquired Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, a 4-part series. This announcement coincides with the 40th anniversary of their debut album, and has the full support of all past and present members.

The band has sold over 130M albums including 1986’s Slippery When Wet, 1988’s New Jersey and 1992’s Keep The Faith.

Watch for the series to debut April 26 in the U.S.

