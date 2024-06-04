KWHL KWHL Logo

Bond Set For Sean Kingston At $100,000

June 4, 2024 7:59AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A Broward County judge in Florida has set a $100,000 bond for singer Sean Kingston, real name Kisean Anderson, who is facing million-dollar fraud charges. Kingston and his mom were arrested and stands accused of stealing money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade SUV, and furniture.

He was in court hearing the 10 criminal counts he’s facing including:

*organized scheme to defraud

*grand theft

*criminal use of personal I.D.

* probation violation (in California)

He is expected to be released in a few days.

 

Recently Played

CloserNine Inch Nails
3:08pm
This Is The Way (ft. Dmx)Five Finger Death Punch
3:05pm
Im AlrightMammoth (wvh)
3:00pm
The Death Of Peace Of MindBad Omens
2:57pm
HTool
2:51pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Jason Momoa Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend
2

Coast Guard says Alaska charter boat likely capsized last year after flooding, killing 5
3

Selena Gomez Was Considering Adoption Before Dating Benny Blanco
4

NKOTB Talk First Album In 11 Years And Summer Tour
5

Climber found dead on Denali, North America’s tallest peak