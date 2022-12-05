KWHL KWHL Logo

“Bones Or No Bones” Viral Pug, Noodle, Crosses The Rainbow Bridge

December 5, 2022 7:08AM AKST
Noodle, an elderly Pug that found a huge following on TikTok for predicting whether it would be a ‘bones’ or ‘no bones’ day, died Friday evening. He was 14.5, and was adopted at 7 by Jonathan Graziano. 

 

@jongrazIt has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years. The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be. ❤♬ original sound – Jonathan

He became a viral sensation helping the Internet decide what kind of a day we would all have based on whether or not Noodle stood up that day.  So cute!!  He get a walk around the block in several days ago, which is something he hadn’t done since 2020!

 

@jongraz 🚨🦴🚨!!! #bonesevening ♬ original sound – Jonathan

Now he’s got nothing but “bones” days across the Rainbow Bridge.

