      Weather Alert

Border closure leaves Alaska cut off from Canadian backyard

May 12, 2020 @ 4:22pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — Some residents in Southeast Alaska who have seen the border with Canada closed because of the coronavirus feel cut off from an area they visit and drive through frequently. The Anchorage Daily News reported Haines, Skagway and Hyder all have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting border closure that has altered life dramatically for some. The communities are connected to the rest of Alaska by the highway through Canada and each place depends on its neighboring Canadian town for necessities such as food, health care and medicine and various activities conducted across the border.

