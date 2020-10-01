      Weather Alert

Boston University gets $1.5 million for antiracism research

Oct 1, 2020 @ 9:19am

BOSTON (AP) — Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research has been awarded $1.5 million from the Rockefeller Foundation to research racial disparities in the U.S. The grant, announced Thursday, will support projects including the center’s COVID-19 Racial Data Tracker, which is being used to study the virus’ impact on people of color. It will also support a project to track broader data on racial inequities. Ibram X. Kendi, the center’s director, called it a “game changing gift.” The center was formed in July amid nationwide protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans killed by police. Other recent donors include Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is giving $10 million.

