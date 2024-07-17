Boy Finds A Wedding Ring A Year After It Was Lost

A nine-year-old boy named Rivers Pardee found a lost wedding ring while looking for shark teeth washed up on shore in South Carolina. He showed it to his dad, they went online, found out who it belonged to, and returned it to the rightful owner. Megan Beane and her husband Chris were in the water cooling off with friends when she lost the ring in waist deep water.

She took off her ring to show a friend who was thinking of proposing…and that was the last she saw of it. They searched for hours over three days and had no luck. They were so devastated, they never came back to that island…until now! But here’s where it really gets good. Rivers’ mom posted it on social media, and one of Chris’s friends saw it and responded. Chris decided to use this opportunity to surprise his wife by proposing again with her original ring!