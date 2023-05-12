Boy Has Sweet Emotional Reaction To Seeing His New Home

You may have seen this video of Evin having the sweetest reaction when being surprised with a new home. We’ve got the backstory…

Darrell is Evin’s dad and had to have emergency open heart surgery and couldn’t work for six months. Mom Mallory had to work two jobs to avoid getting evicted…just couldn’t make ends meet so they ended up staying with a friend until they could find a place. When that day came and they were able to buy a house, they decided to get video of the kids seeing the house and finding out it was theirs for the first time.