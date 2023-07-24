KWHL KWHL Logo

Boy Stops at Random House to Leave Pep Talk on Stranger’s Doorbell Cam

July 24, 2023 3:23AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A little “Feel Good” for your day!

It’s not clear where this happened, but some young man walked up to a random person’s doorbell camera just to tell them, “You matter.” He said, “There’s always gonna be somebody who cares about you, and you’re a good person.”

During his kind act other kids try to play ding dong ditch on the house and he still moves past it and continues on with his kind words. So sweet!

Recently Played

Life Wont WaitOzzy Osbourne|
7:02am
Blood In The WaterAyron Jones |
6:17am
OneMetallica|
5:56am
StellarIncubus|
5:53am
More Human Than HumanWhite Zombie|
5:48am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Nothing More's Justin Hawkins Makes Statement About Running His Girlfriend Over With a Truck
2

Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
3

Pilot of plane that crashed in Alaska, killing 2, attempted forced landing, report says
4

Small plane that crashed in rural Alaska, killing 2, apparently struck tree, official says
5

Tik Tok Doctor Who Live-Streamed Surgeries Stripped Of Medical License