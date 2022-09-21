KWHL KWHL Logo

Brad Pitt Adds Sculptor To His Resume

September 21, 2022 4:15AM AKDT
Share
Brad Pitt Adds Sculptor To His Resume

Brad Pitt unveiled 9 sculptures at a Finnish art museum, the Sara Hildén Art Museum, as part of a larger exhibit. Pitt, billed as a “largely self-taught” artist, said his pieces are part of his emotional rebirth.  He started creating art after his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2017.

He said: “To me, it’s about self-reflection,” “It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped, where am I complicit. For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, moments I have just gotten wrong.”

Oh, and he says he’s seen every season of the British reality show  “The Great Pottery Throw Down!”

 

SOURCE

Recently Played

Bark At The MoonOzzy Osbourne|
9:19am
They Dont Want What We Want (and They Dont Care)Asking Alexandria|
9:16am
Not Mad EnoughSmith & Myers|
9:01am
The UnforgivenMetallica|
8:55am
Voices In My HeadFalling In Reverse |
8:41am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Lance Mackey dies at age 52
2

Queen Elizabeth II Passes at the Age of 96.
3

Alaska dividend, energy check payout will be $3,284
4

Steve Jobs’ Daughter Claims iPhone 14 Is Same As Previous Model
5

Cancer claims 4-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey