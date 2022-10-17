KWHL KWHL Logo

Brad Pitt Opens Music Studio At Chateau Miraval

October 17, 2022 2:55AM AKDT
Brad Pitt owns Chateau Miraval, which has operated as a winery, but it actually was home to a legendary recording studio back in the day.  Miraval Studios was opened 1977 by French pianist Jacques Lassier and tons of big names recorded there. Pink Floyd, Sade, AC/DC and The Cure all recorded there, but it hasn’t been used since 2005. Pitt says Miraval has always been his sanctuary and wanted to make the studio a sanctuary for artists again.

So when Brad Pitt heard about producer Damien Quintard, he decided he found the guy to give the studio a modern renovation. It took them a year and now they are giving Billboard a tour.

