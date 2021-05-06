      Weather Alert

Breakup disrupts Alaska village’s temporary water treatment

May 6, 2021 @ 9:54am

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — A southwest Alaska village that lost its water plant in a fire will be without its temporary water treatment plant during river breakup. KYUK Radio reports the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. installed a temporary water treatment system for Tuluksak in March that pipes water from the Tuluksak River, but the system cannot withstand ice floes released during breakup. Plans call for reinstalling the system once the river ice is gone. Until then, Tuluksak can store water in large tanks. The state’s emergency management office this week said it was providing 10 pallets of water and said it would continue providing drinking water to help Tuluksak.

 

#Trending
Old Dude Jump Into Water To Save His Dog From An Alligator
US Restricts Travel From India Over COVID Strain
Groups say gunshot detection systems unreliable, seek review
Bill and Melinda Gates Are Divorcing
Harvey Weinstein extradition could face further delays