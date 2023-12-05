KWHL KWHL Logo

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Finally Hits Number One

December 5, 2023 6:21AM AKST
Mariah Carey has some competition for the self-proclaimed title of “Queen of Christmas”! At 78-years-young, Brenda Lee has her third number one single on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it only took 65 years to do it. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”  (with 35 million streams and 21 million radio impressions last week) unseated Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” for number one. The last time Lee hit the top of the mountain was 1960.

It’s also only the third seasonal song to reach No. 1, along with Mariah and “The Chipmunk Song” by the Chipmunks.

Living her best life!!

