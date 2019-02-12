Brent Sass wins 2nd Yukon Quest

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A former champion of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race has won the 1,000-mile race for the second time.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Brent Sass of Eureka crossed the Fairbanks finish line at 12:39 p.m. Monday with all 14 of his dogs.

Sass first won the race in 2015. With Monday’s victory, he is only the seventh competitor to win the race for a second time.

This year, the race began Feb. 2 in Whitehorse, in Canada’s Yukon Territory.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

