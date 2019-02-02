Brian Johnson Confirms He’s Back In AC/DC For A New Record in 2019!

INDIO, CA - APRIL 10: Musician Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

There have been reports are swirling around that Brian Johnson will be back in AC/DC in 2019.

While AC/DC has yet to reveal any details of a new studio recording, Brian apparently let the cat out of the bag earlier this this week when he bumped into the American band Terrorizer at an airport..

On January 28th Terrorizer took to its Facebook page to recap the group’s just-completed European tour. After praising the other bands on the trek and thanking its road crew, Terrorizer wrote: “We ran into Brian Johnson from AC/DC at the airport today after the flight home and we asked him about the rumors of him being on the new AC/DC album and he said ‘yes’ and that he is ‘sick of denying it.’ So that was a cool surprise ending to the tour.”

So pretty excited to hear that news. As cool as Axl would have been on a new CD I’m glad Brian is back!!