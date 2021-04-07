      Weather Alert

Brian Johnson of AC/DC Performing With His First Band Geordie in 1973

Apr 7, 2021 @ 1:32pm

It’s like the 70’s threw up.

#Trending
A Computer Wrote a Nirvana Song
Amazing Time Lapse Of The Aurora from Hope Alaska
Albatross Faceplants During Landing
Smashing Pumpkins as a Upbeat 80's Pop Hit!
Study: Moderna vaccine lasts at least 6 months