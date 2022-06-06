      Weather Alert

British Prime Minister Johnson Survives No-Confidence Vote

Jun 6, 2022 @ 12:12pm

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support in his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future.

Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others.

Support among his fellow Conservative lawmakers has weakened as some see the leader, renowned for his ability to connect with voters, increasingly as a liability rather than an asset in elections.

Recently Played

Tuesday, June 7th, 2022
#Trending
Alaska river flooding from snowmelt sweeps away 1 home
Bidder in Alaska refuge oil and gas lease sale cancels lease
Tulsa Police: Three Killed In Hospital Shooting
Alaska Senate minority leader doesn’t plan to run this year
More Job Gains Point To A Solid Economy And Fed Rate Hikes
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On