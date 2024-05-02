KWHL KWHL Logo

Britney Spears Bashes Her Sister In Now-Deleted Instagram Rant

May 2, 2024 9:12AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Uh oh. Looks like the feud is alive between Britney Spears and younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Brit was on her way to do some horseback riding with her assistant and friends, and starting bashing her sis about Jamie Lynn’s stint on the reality show, “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here”. 

She referred to her as a “little s**t” mocking her in a British accent, saying “bathe me ’cause I’m stuck in a jungle and I miss my kids.” A rep says their relationship is “a work in progress.”

 

