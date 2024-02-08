KWHL KWHL Logo

Britney Spears “Forgot” She Made Out With This A-Lister Back In The Day

February 8, 2024 7:06AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Oops…she did it again. Britney Spears probably made Jennifer Lopez spit out her beverage reading the latest musing…that Britney made out with BEN AFFLECK??

Britney shared a throwback picture of her between songwriter Diane Warren and a young Ben Affleck saying, “He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … d-mn that’s crazy.” “Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl.”  The picture was taken the same year she started dating Justin Timberlake.

She must have at some realized maybe we shouldn’t have spilled that tea because the post on Instagram was deleted.

MORE HERE

Recently Played

The RedChevelle
9:28pm
Mama Im Coming HomeOzzy Osbourne
9:24pm
Legends Never DieBad Wolves
9:21pm
Simple ManShinedown
9:16pm
River Of DeceitMad Season
9:11pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important
2

16th Annual Running of the Reindeer March 2nd
3

‘Pandemic of snow’ in Anchorage sets a record for the earliest arrival of 100 inches of snow
4

Sophie Turner Goes Instagram Official With A New Man
5

Alaska governor pitches teacher bonuses as debate over education funding dominates session