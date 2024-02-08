Britney Spears “Forgot” She Made Out With This A-Lister Back In The Day

Oops…she did it again. Britney Spears probably made Jennifer Lopez spit out her beverage reading the latest musing…that Britney made out with BEN AFFLECK??

Britney shared a throwback picture of her between songwriter Diane Warren and a young Ben Affleck saying, “He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … d-mn that’s crazy.” “Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl.” The picture was taken the same year she started dating Justin Timberlake.

She must have at some realized maybe we shouldn’t have spilled that tea because the post on Instagram was deleted.

