Britney Spears Gets A Wellness Check After Video Of Dancing With Knives

September 29, 2023 7:27AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Britney Spears got a welfare check from the LAPD after posting a video of herself dancing with large knives earlier this week. TMZ reports that someone from the LAPD’s Mental Evaluation Unit made the decision, and deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department showed up to her house Wednesday.

Her security team met with them insisting she’s fine, and Spears did not talk to them herself. She wrote in the caption to the original video that the knives were just Halloween props. But they could be heard clanking when hit together, and in a follow-up video, Britney appeared to have a bandage on her arm as well as a cut on her thigh.

