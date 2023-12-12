Britney Spears Gets Candid About Being Single Again
Britney Spears wrote on Instagram her thoughts about being single again and her mental health. “It’s so weird being single,” “I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad … I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all.”
She admits “I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve,” “But I’m definitely changing all that … I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ???”
View this post on Instagram
But she’s owning her life now saying, “l’m honestly bored but I’m also scared of a lot of things … The way I live my life is mine … I’ve had so many people interfere with that … But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!”
The post Britney Spears Gets Candid About Being Single Again appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.