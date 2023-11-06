KWHL KWHL Logo

Britney Spears’ High School Boyfriend Reacts To Her Memoir

November 6, 2023 12:45PM AKST
Source: YouTube

Inside Edition tracked down Britney Spears’ first boyfriend and got his reaction to her version of their relationship in her memoir, The Woman in Me. Reg Jones was her brother’s best friend and she fell for him when she was 14 and he was 17.  She talks about her high school prom and homecoming date with Jones.

Now 28 years later, he revealed they dated for two-and-a-half years until he says Spears’ mom ended their relationship. Someone else she mentioned in her book was an encounter with Mariah Carey. Jimmy Kimmel shared that with Carey who was unaware she was included in the memoir.

