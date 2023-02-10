Britney Spears’ Inner Circle Concerned She Needs More Treatment

Britney Spears’ family and friends were reportedly kicking around the idea of an intervention after growing concerns of her mental health. Her husband, Sam Asghari, her manager, an interventionist and doctors were going to band together to convince her to get treatment and stay home for at least two months.

They planned to do it Tuesday, but plans were ditched for unknown reasons. Word is Britney did say she would meet with a doctor (not sure if it’s a therapist or medical doctor) and that “went well.” Insiders say they are worried the meds she’s on “hype her up” and have her “flying off the handle” more and more regularly. She’s apparently not taking the meds that keep her stable.

In the meantime, Asghari still trying to show some normalcy by posting video of them shopping together on his Instagram stories.