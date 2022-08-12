Britney Spears’ Lawyer Reacts After Kevin Federline Leaks Videos Of Britney Arguing With Her Sons

Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, is coming to Brit’s defense saying Kevin Federline might have broken the law when he released videos recorded without her knowledge.

Rosengart said Federline is trying to disparage her character by leaking videos of her allegedly arguing with her teenage sons.

“Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children,” “Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s abhorrent, ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.”

So why would this be illegal? California is a two-party consent state and the videos were recorded without Britney knowing he was filming.

Federline’s attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment but Federline deleted the videos later Thursday from his Instagram.

