Britney Spears’ Memoir Sales At 2 Million Copies

January 12, 2024 8:33AM AKST
Sales for Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir, The Woman In Me, has passed 2 million copies in the U.S. (including hardcover, audiobooks, and ebooks.) “My book has officially sold over 2 million copies in the US!!! Thank you to all the fans who have supported me and my story. Love you All!!!” Spears said in a statement.

The Woman In Me broke publishing records when the first million copies sold in the first week of its release in October. It’s also a bestseller in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia

. An estimated 3 million copies are currently in print around the world.

