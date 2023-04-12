Britney Spears Reveals How She Was Body-Shamed By A Personal Trainer

Britney Spears is posted one of her famous dancing videos from what looks like her backyard on Instagram. This time she used the caption to describe how she feels the paparazzi gets pictures of her in unflattering situations on top of a time she was looking into getting a personal trainer. After a negative experience, she went on to train herself:

I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer and the first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back … why the hell did she do that ??? It made me cry … I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself !!! I work out for 45 min, 3x a week … that’s it !!!