Britney Spears Said To Be Planning A New Album

Maybe Britney Spears is taking a page from Taylor Swift or Adele, and getting over the end of her marriage with a new album! “She has an upcoming writers camp and is getting songs from some big artists,” an insider told Page Six on Monday. For now, she’s “focused” on her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me (which drops October 24th) but a second source claims: “ideally, she would love to do a record and maybe a song for the book release.”

Spears has already released two songs since escaping her conservatorship in 2021: “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John and “Mind Your Business” with Will.i.am.

MORE HERE