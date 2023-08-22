KWHL KWHL Logo

Britney Spears Said To Be Planning A New Album

August 22, 2023 7:22AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Maybe Britney Spears is taking a page from Taylor Swift or Adele, and getting over the end of her marriage with a new album! “She has an upcoming writers camp and is getting songs from some big artists,” an insider told Page Six on Monday. For now, she’s “focused” on her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me (which drops October 24th) but a second source claims: “ideally, she would love to do a record and maybe a song for the book release.”

Spears has already released two songs since escaping her conservatorship in 2021: “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John and “Mind Your Business” with Will.i.am.

 

MORE HERE

Recently Played

Hemmorhage(in My Hands)Fuel
3:08pm
UnstoppableDisturbed
3:04pm
Dead Man WalkingJelly Roll
3:01pm
Take A PictureFilter
2:55pm
I Get OffHalestorm
2:45pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Boyfriend Passes Away From ALS
2

Study finds ‘rare but real risk’ of tsunami threat to parts of Alaska’s largest city
3

Wildfires Devastate Maui
4

Videos showing people making their own versions of smashburger tacos have racked up over 451 million views! 
5

After a glacial dam outburst destroyed homes in Alaska, a look at the risks of melting ice masses