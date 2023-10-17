Britney Spears Shares Excerpts From Her Memoir

Britney Spears is giving you a little taste of her highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, via a video on social media. In a 26-second clip, she says, “I actually envy the people who know how to make fame work for them,” “My demeanor was innocent – and it wasn’t an act. I didn’t know what I was doing.” “I felt like I was living on the edge of a cliff,” “If you stood up for me when I couldn’t stand up for myself: from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Justin Timberlake is said to be “concerned” about what she’s going to say of their time together. The Woman In Me will be available next Tuesday at major retailers.