Britney Spears’ Sons Want To Move To Hawaii With Their Dad

May 17, 2023 7:02AM AKDT
Britney Spears hasn’t seen her teenage sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, in over a year…and now they want to move to Hawaii with their dad and stepmom. According to TMZ, Kevin Federline “fired off a letter” via his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, to ask Britney if she is ok with the move.

If she says no, Kaplan will go to the court and get the judge to rule which probably won’t go in Britney’s favor.  Insiders say that Sean and Jayden want to go, which will play into the court’s decision. The kids’ stepmom, Victoria Prince, reportedly has a job offer at a university in Hawaii, while Federline has DJ opportunities there.

TMZ also just released a documentary, Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, that depicts her life post-conservatorship more troubling than the public realizes. Her husband, Sam Asghari, called it disgusting those featured in it are telling Britney’s story “like it’s theirs” to tell.

