Brown bear breaks into the Alaska Zoo, kills popular alpaca

Sep 23, 2020 @ 12:59pm

By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say a wild brown bear broke into the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage and killed Caesar, a popular male alpaca. Zoo executive director Patrick Lampi says the bear had been hanging around the zoo, knocking over trash bins and breaking bear-proof locks. On Sunday, it tunneled under perimeter fencing and got into the alpaca pen while the zoo was closed to the public. Caesar’s companion, an alpaca named Fuzzy Charlie, was able to escape unharmed. Alaska Fish and Game officials searched the zoo but couldn’t find the bear. They saw it the next night trying to get back into the zoo and killed it.

