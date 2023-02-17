KWHL KWHL Logo

Bruce Willis’ Family Reveals He Is Struggling With Frontotemporal Dementia

February 17, 2023 8:19AM AKST
Bruce Willis’ Family Reveals He Is Struggling With Frontotemporal Dementia

Bruce Willis’ family is updating his health revealing another health struggle. They first announced he had to step away from acting at age 67  due to a diagnosis of aphasia, which affected his speech. Now, they reveal his condition has advanced to frontotemporal dementia.  His wife, Emma Heming Willis issued a statement along with ex-wife Demi Moore and kids Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn: “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.” 

The nerve cell damage affects the function in the brain regions behind your forehead and causes deterioration in behavior, personality, and communication.

