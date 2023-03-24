KWHL KWHL Logo

Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares Vow Renewal Footage Filmed By Demi Moore

March 24, 2023 6:10AM AKDT
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have done the co-parenting thing very well as being friendly exes. That was again evident when his wife Emma shared footage from their vow renewal on their 10th anniversary…and that video was shot by Demi.

Emma and Bruce just marked 14 years of marriage and they navigate his diagnosed of frontotemporal dementia.  The extended family came together recently for Bruce’s 68th birthday.

