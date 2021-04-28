Brush fire near downtown Glennallen destroys 2 structures
GLENNALLEN, Alaska (AP) — State fire officials say a brush fire near downtown Glennallen has destroyed two uninhabited structures, but no homes are being threatened. The fire, estimated to be about 2 acres in size, started Wednesday. The Alaska Division of Forestry says the fire is believed to have started when a previous fire was not fully extinguished. The fire got into grass before spreading into wild lands near downtown Glennallen, where officials say it was slowly spreading. A helicopter was dropping water on hazardous materials burning within the fire perimeter.