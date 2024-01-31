KWHL KWHL Logo

Bryan Cranston Once Thought James Corden Was His Waiter

January 31, 2024 7:58AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

James Corden and Bryan Cranston shared a funny story about the first time they met.

Corden told the Today show that it was a “huge moment in [his] life.” “My wife and I — she was my girlfriend at the time — we’d gone to Los Angeles for the first time in our lives. And we spent the entire morning watching season 2 of Breaking Bad.”  “I go for lunch and who walks in the restaurant but Bryan Cranston. To this day, I have never been as starstruck as I was in that moment.”

So he got the courage to go over to share how much he loves the show, saying “‘I’ve been watching the show this morning, your performance is incredible,’” To which Cranston said, ‘Thank you, can I get a Diet Coke with no ice?’”

 

Recently Played

Kryptonite3 Doors Down
12:34am
No More TearsOzzy Osbourne
12:28am
Better ManPearl Jam
12:23am
San QuentinNickelback
12:20am
GoneAtreyu
12:16am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important
2

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is A Secret Author
3

Pauly Shore Will Play Richard Simmons In New Biopic
4

Teen Has The BEST Moment With His Favorite College Football Team
5

Four rescued after fishing boat capsizes near Kodiak