KWHL KWHL Logo

Buffalo Bills Gift Hero Who Saved 24 People In Blizzard Super Bowl Tickets

January 17, 2023 8:02AM AKST
Share
Buffalo Bills Gift Hero Who Saved 24 People In Blizzard Super Bowl Tickets

Remember we told you about Jay Withey who broke into a school and ended up rescuing 24 people and two dogs during the blizzard in Buffalo over the holidays? They camped out in the school for a few days before they could get out and get home. The police department were amazed seeing them helping each other and wanted to find out who Jay was. And they said they are all like family and looking to get together this summer.

But that’s not all…the Buffalo Bills and the regional branch of Blue Cross Blue Shield surprised Jay with two tickets to the Super Bowl.

Recently Played

Start The HealingKorn|
7:52pm
Interstate Love SongStone Temple Pilots|
7:42pm
Welcome To The ChaosFame On Fire|
7:39pm
DangerousSeether|
7:35pm
Alone AgainAsking Alexandria|
7:26pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

An Insider Says “Seat Fillers” Are Being Used As Adele’s Show Fails To Sell Out
2

Restaurant Owner Surprises Employees With Disney Trip
3

Taylor Swift’s Cat Is Worth $97 Million
4

The Latest On Jeremy Renner’s Injuries
5

The most popular sex positions in Alaska