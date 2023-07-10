Bullied Boy Asking Neighbors For Help Finding Friends Goes Viral
Shayden Walker lives in Texas and was captured on a doorbell camera asking neighbors if they knew of any kids his age, because he needs “some friends, like really bad”. The door he knocked on belongs to Brennan Ray and his wife Angel, who suggested the kids next door. That’s when Shayden said, “well they aren’t my friends anymore because they bullied me.”
@brennanray Its takes 2 seconds to make someones day, you never know what people are going through until you get a chance to talk to them. This young man is well mannered, kind, and brave. So tiktok can we help shayden make some friends???#fyp #bekind #nobullying #love #kindness #letschangetheworld ♬ original sound – Brennan Ray
The Rays were so touched by the interaction that they started a GoFundMe. They were asking for $7,000 but raised over $37,000 after their Tik Tok video of their conversation was seen over 61 million times in 3 days.
They are hoping it will help Shayden and his family afford “a gaming system, school clothes and hopefully some amusement park tickets and anything else he may want or need.” And here’s hoping he can find those friends he was looking for too!