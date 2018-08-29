Bullied Fifth Grader Refuses To Fight Back Because “It’s Not The Jedi Way

Educational and Creative composition with the message Stop Bullying on the blackboard

California fifth-grader Aiden Vasquez has been bullied at Two Bunch Palms Elementary School for three years in a row.

This is the second time he’s had to receive medical attention due to attacks from his bullies. Last year, his cheek was lacerated after being pushed against a wall. This year, bullies took his backpack, and struck him when he tried to retrieve it. He suffered a three inch laceration in his eyebrow, swelling of his cheek , and slight blood in his eye.

But Aiden refuses to fight back. It’s in his family’s code. His mother, Lizette Casanova, wrote on Facebook, “For those telling me I should tell my son to FIGHT BACK OR Hurt the kid [sic> we’re not those kinds of people. I don’t need to fight with fists to prove a point. My son is incredibly gifted and that’’s all I have to teach him to embrace he will be someone one day trust and believe! #StopBullying”

That’s not the only code Aiden follows, though. After returning home from the attack, Aiden explained his refusal for not fighting back with, “It’s not the Jedi way.”

Aiden’s creed has recieved considerable attention, including from the most famous Jedi of all time.

Dr. Shawn McDaniel @DrShawnMcDaniel I really hope @HamillHimself sees this story & reaches out to this brave kid. Got his inspiration to help others & try to find a peaceful resolution because of the Jedi. I only ever tried to move pencils on my desk with the force when I was his age. https://twitter.com/kmbc/status/1034536184649867264 … Mark Hamill ✔@HamillHimself I’m astonished by his wisdom & courage such a tender age. I may be a fictional Jedi, but this boy is the real deal. Not sure how to reach out to him, but I hope he sees this message & knows how much I admire him.

In Luke Skywalker’s own words,

Jedi are the guardians of peace in the galaxy.

Jedi use their powers to defend and to protect.

Jedi respect all life, in any form.

Jedi serve others rather than ruling over them, for the good of the galaxy.

Jedi seek to improve themselves through knowledge and training.

