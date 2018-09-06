Burt Reynolds passed away at the age of 82

Burt Reynolds died of a heart attack Thursday morning at a hospital in Florida, according to multiple reports.
Reynolds was 82.
Burt was transported to a Florida hospital after going into cardiac arrest. His family was by his side when he passed.
Reynolds had heart problems for years — he underwent major heart surgery in February 2010. His rep tells us Burt had appeared extremely frail recently after being in and out of the hospital.
Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1
— Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018
As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go… https://t.co/jaMZjJA4e8
— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 6, 2018
Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018
RIP Burt Reynolds. Another one of my all time favorites growing up. Thanks for the memories. I met Burt a few times at his theatre in Jupiter. Such an engaging and funny guy plus a huge mentor to young actors in Jupiter. His Carson shows were hilarious. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/ikUM9s5pdr
— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) September 6, 2018
Click Here for more details.