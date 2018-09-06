Burt Reynolds passed away at the age of 82

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 12: Actor Burt Reynolds attends the screening of "The Bandit" during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW)

Burt Reynolds died of a heart attack Thursday morning at a hospital in Florida, according to multiple reports.

Reynolds was 82.

Burt was transported to a Florida hospital after going into cardiac arrest. His family was by his side when he passed.

Reynolds had heart problems for years — he underwent major heart surgery in February 2010. His rep tells us Burt had appeared extremely frail recently after being in and out of the hospital.

