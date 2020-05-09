California Gov. Newsom formally endorses Biden for president

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has formally endorsed Joe Biden for president. The two appeared together Friday in a virtual high-dollar fundraiser with the Democratic National Committee, where top donors were asked to raise $100,000. Both are Democrats and Newsom’s endorsement was expected. But the first-term governor has largely tried to avoid the appearance of partisan politics amid the coronavirus pandemic. He’s regularly complimented Republican President Donald Trump for helping California access resources during the pandemic. But he says he’s proud to support Biden and the “deep compassion and empathy” the former vice president brings.