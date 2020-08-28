      Weather Alert

California governor announces new reopening plan

Aug 28, 2020 @ 11:33am

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is announcing a new process for reopening businesses that is slower and more gradual than what the state tried earlier this summer. The new rules create a four-tier, color-coded system that counties will move through based on their number of cases and percentage of positive tests. It will rely on two metrics to determine which tier a county is in: case rates and the percentage of positive tests.

