California governor encouraged by drop in ICU placements

Apr 9, 2020 @ 5:13pm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has seen its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday the number of ICU placements declined by 1.9% on Wednesday. He said the decline was encouraging, but urged people not to read too much into it. Newsom has said the number of ICU hospitalizations is a key indicator for how many health care workers and medical supplies the state needs. Newsom also said California hospitals are using only about one-third of their ventilators. He said about 8,000 ventilators are available. California has more than 19,100 cases and at least 507 deaths.

