California highway remains closed after winter storm
LOS ANGELES (AP) –
Southern California skies have turned clear and cold in the aftermath of a powerful winter storm but sections of a major highway remain closed due to snow, ice and traffic accidents. A closure of Interstate 5 that began Christmas night continues Friday in the mountains north of Los Angeles through Tejon Pass. In the inland region to the east, the Cajon Pass section of Interstate 15 reopened after many hours of closure and traffic has begun moving after a lengthy stoppage in the Mojave Desert near the California-Nevada state line. Adding to traffic misery, accidents have caused massive backups on State Route 14 between Los Angeles and high desert cities.