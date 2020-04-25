      Weather Alert

California man guilty of killing 4 in race-related rampage

Apr 24, 2020 @ 6:54pm

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A man who said he was fed up with racism against black people has been convicted of killing four white men in a race-related rampage in California’s Central Valley. Fresno County prosecutors say Kori Ali Muhammad was convicted Wednesday for the April 2017 attacks. On Friday, he withdrew a previous insanity plea and is expected to face life in prison without parole. Prosecutors say Muhammad, who is black, killed a motel security guard he felt disrespected him, then nearly a week later went on a murderous attack through downtown Fresno. His recorded confession was played at trial.

