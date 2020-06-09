      Weather Alert

California sheriff: Gunman ‘very intent’ on killing police

Jun 8, 2020 @ 5:37pm

By MARTHA MENDOZA and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — An Air Force sergeant and leader in an elite military security force was armed with homemade bombs, an AR-15 rifle and other weapons and had a desire to harm police when he launched a deadly attack on unsuspecting officers. Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a Santa Cruz sheriff’s sergeant and wounding two other officers. The FBI also is investigating if Carrillo has any links to the shooting death of a federal officer outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland more than a week ago. Both involved shooters in a van.

